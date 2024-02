KOCHI: Miscreants pelted stones at Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express between Ernakulam North and Edappally railway stations on Saturday evening.

The glass of a coach of the train was damaged in the incident that took place around 6.55 pm. Police officials said that nobody was hurt in the incident.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel carried out a search in the area. After stopping for a few minutes, the train continued its journey to Kasaragod.