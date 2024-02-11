‘Women should don all roles in film industry’, says actor Urvashi

KOCHI: It is good that several female directors are coming forward in the industry. More women should come forward, not just in direction, but in other professions in the industry, actor Urvashi said on Saturday. She was speaking after the inauguration of the fifth edition of the Women’s International Film Festival in Kochi.

“Earlier, when I started my career, there were only a few female directors. People think that women directors make films that cater to only a particular section of society. Now, I see several female directors in the Malayalam industry. Rather than complaining, everyone should move forward hand in hand, and let that create equality,” she said, adding that most of her movies were directed and written by men. She added that it is good that films by female directors are screened at a film festival in a state like Kerala.

Thirty-one films by women directors will be screened at the four-day women’s film festival at Savitha and Sangeetha theatre. Of these 26 are international films.