‘Women should don all roles in film industry’, says actor Urvashi

Thirty-one films by women directors will be screened at the four-day women’s film festival at Savitha and Sangeetha theatre. Of these 26 are international films.
Actor Urvashi embracing actor Devi Varma after honouring her during the inaugural ceremony of the Women’s International Film Festival in Kochi on Saturday. Mayor M Anilkumar looks on
Express News Service

KOCHI: It is good that several female directors are coming forward in the industry. More women should come forward, not just in direction, but in other professions in the industry, actor Urvashi said on Saturday. She was speaking after the inauguration of the fifth edition of the Women’s International Film Festival in Kochi.

“Earlier, when I started my career, there were only a few female directors. People think that women directors make films that cater to only a particular section of society. Now, I see several female directors in the Malayalam industry. Rather than complaining, everyone should move forward hand in hand, and let that create equality,” she said, adding that most of her movies were directed and written by men. She added that it is good that films by female directors are screened at a film festival in a state like Kerala.

The film festival is organised by ‘Samam’ an initiative under the department of cultural affairs and the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy. MLA T J Vinod, Mayor M Anilkumar, Kerala State Chalachitra Academy vice-chairman Premkumar, department of cultural affairs Chief Secretary Mini Antony, actor Devi Varma and others spoke.

Women Film Festival Day 2 Schedule

The Siren - Sepideh Farsi

The Rapture - Iris Kaltenbach

Houria - Mounia Meddour

Footprints on Water - Nathalia Syam

The Girl from Uruguay - Ana Garcia Blaya

Fur Daughters - Kaouther Ben Hania

Hoard - Luna Carmoon

Tiger Stripes - Amanda Nell Eu

