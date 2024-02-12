ISL match: Traffic curbs in Kochi

KOCHI: The Kochi City police have imposed traffic regulations in connection with the ISL match to be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kaloor, on Monday.

Vehicles carrying fans from Fort Kochi and Vypeen should park their vehicles on Chathiyath Road and use public transport to reach the stadium. Those arriving from North Paravoor, Thrissur and Malappuram regions, should park their vehicles in Aluva or on the Container Road. Fans from the eastern regions, like Idukki, Kottayam and Perumbavoor, should park their vehicles at Tripunithura and Kakkanad. Vehicles from the southern region, including Alappuzha, have to park at Kundannoor and Vyttila.

Heavy vehicles carrying fans will not be allowed to enter the city limits, the police said. After 5pm, vehicles moving towards Edappally, Cheranalloor, Aluva and Kakkanad should take a deviation to the left from Kaloor junction and proceed via the Pottakuzhi-Mamangalam and BTS roads. Vehicles moving in the opposite direction should head towards the Vyttila junction via the Sahodaran Ayyappan Road.

Kochi Metro’s addl service

In view of the Indian Super League match to be held on Monday at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kaloor, the Kochi Metro will operate additional services from JLN Stadium to Aluva and SN Junction. Metro services will also be available till 11.30pm. The KMRL has also announced a 50% discount on ticket rate after 10pm.