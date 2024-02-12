Kochi: 189 booked for drink driving in a single day

KOCHI: The city police booked 189 people for drink driving on Sunday, one of the highest numbers in a single day in recent times. The large number of offenders highlights how motorists continue to commit the offence, believed to be one of the major causes of road accidents, despite crackdowns by the police.

An officer said what was more worrying that some of the drivers caught for the offence were hardly in full control of their senses. “A few of them were not even bothered about the safety of others. It was sheer luck that none was hurt,” said a police officer who was part of the inspection team. Shockingly, a large number of offenders were drivers of buses, autorickshaws, and taxis.

Meanwhile, 54 motorists were booked for rash and negligent driving during the drive held on the direction of city police commissioner S Shyam Sundar.

Bus drivers were the top offenders when it came to rash driving. DCP K S Sudarsan told TNIE, “Based on the ground report, we decided to find frequent offenders. The licence of such drivers will be cancelled if they are found to have been committing offences frequently.”