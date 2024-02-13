A ‘knot’ to heritage

KOCHI: Kerala boasts a rich architectural legacy that stands out for its distinctive use of local materials, adaptation to the tropical climate, and harmonious integration with surroundings. One of its most exemplary aspects is the traditional nalukettu houses with their central courtyard, steeply pitched and tiled roof, and extensive woodwork featuring intricately carved beams and rafters.

While it is true that the decades prior saw this form wane from social consciousness, the now-growing prominence of Kerala architects and their embracing of traditional methods have led to a renewed spike in interest in the old ways.

Leading this march is Ezha, a three-woman team of conservation architects — Swathy Subramanian, Savita Rajan and Ritu Sara Thomas. Their journey, which began in 2017 at the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) in New Delhi, has since evolved into a mission to bridge the gap between heritage and the community.

Here, TNIE engages with the team to learn more about their recent work at the Bhagawati temple in Kunnamangalam, nestled in the quaint village of Kuravannur in Kerala’s Kozhikode district. It bagged the Unesco award for cultural heritage conservation in 2023.

Perched on a hillock and enveloped by lush greenery, the Bhagawati temple is an embodiment of the region’s profound history, faith and cultural essence. Of the centuries-old structure, only the Karnikara Mandapam remains as it was originally built, and it is an architectural marvel. With 16-pillars instead of the usual four, this semi-open pavilion resembles the centre of a sixteen-petaled lotus blossom. However, the march of time, termites and the tyranny of the indifferent reduced the once-magnificent structure to a near-wreck, now propped up by scaffolding and steel tie-rods.