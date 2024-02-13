Coffee rush

KOCHI: Every journey holds the promise of discovery, be it in the form of new places, encounters with unfamiliar faces, or a deeper immersion into diverse cultures. However, the Royal Enfield’s Uncover Coffee Ride trip on the Super Meteor 350 from Bengaluru to Yercaud, nestled in the picturesque hills of Tamil Nadu, offered a unique twist on the traditional travel experience. Organised in collaboration with Blue Tokai Coffee, this expedition wasn’t just about sightseeing; it was a quest to unearth the origins of coffee.
With the morning sun casting its warm rays upon 13 riders, each hailing from different parts of the country, our journey began from Hotel Royal Orchid in Bengaluru, where our accommodation had been arranged.
Embarking on a nearly 250-kilometre ride to the picturesque destination of Yercaud, the organisers made sure that safety was paramount. They ensured that all riders, including social media influencers and members of the media, were equipped with the safety gear necessary for our smooth journey ahead.
Despite my initial apprehension about navigating such a long distance on unfamiliar roads, the organised convoy through the bustling streets provided a reassuring sense of direction. With every kilometre we covered, my confidence grew. The transition from city streets to expansive highways only heightened the thrill of adventure. Throughout the journey, organisers, including team members Vigeeth and Rohan, ensured that no rider was left behind, fostering a sense of support among our group.
As we took a left turn from the highway at Salem in Tamil Nadu, the scenery turned into beautiful green hills, hinting at the adventure ahead. We were greeted by the sprawling coffee plantations, which looked like they were painted on the hilly terrain.
Even though we used the heavy safety gear, we could feel the cool wind smashing through the helmet wiser when we almost reached the top of Yercaud, covering 20 hairpins.
As planned, we arrived at the Gowry estate around 6:30 to witness the beautiful sunset. The panoramic view of the valley, stretched out before us, left us speechless. Over the course of nearly two hours, we bonded as we stood atop the hill, braving the freezing temperatures. Half of our team members were accommodated at Heaven’s Cottage within the Gowri estate, while the remaining were lodged at Last Shola Estate, located nearly a kilometre away.
The second day began with a guided walk through the expansive coffee estate, organised by MSP Coffee Ltd., the owners of the 1000-acre property. Engaging in conversation with the company partners provided us with invaluable insights into the art of coffeemaking and its rich history. They demonstrated each step of the coffee production process, from planting to roasting, and even allowed us the unique opportunity to harvest cherries from the coffee plants—an experience I’ll cherish forever.
On the third day, we had yet another unforgettable experience as we became coffee testers ourselves.
To me, it was a great revelation that how much attention is required to ensure the coffee tatstes great. The Blu Tokai officials showcased the process of coffee tasting and testing samples from a variety of batches and from different beans. We even got fresh coffee, which was entirely different from what we normally get from the market. There is plethora of ways to make coffees, each making subtle but memorable changes to the taste, the smell, the consistency and even the look.
The three-day memorable trip ended with the drive back to Bengaluru from Yercaud.
With hearts full of gratitude and minds filled with the aroma fresh of coffee and verdant hills, we bid adieu to Yercaud. The ride had been more than just a journey; it had been a discovery.
The writer was invited by Royal Enfield to the ride