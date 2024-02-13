Coffee rush

As we took a left turn from the highway at Salem in Tamil Nadu, the scenery turned into beautiful green hills, hinting at the adventure ahead. We were greeted by the sprawling coffee plantations, which looked like they were painted on the hilly terrain.

Even though we used the heavy safety gear, we could feel the cool wind smashing through the helmet wiser when we almost reached the top of Yercaud, covering 20 hairpins.

As planned, we arrived at the Gowry estate around 6:30 to witness the beautiful sunset. The panoramic view of the valley, stretched out before us, left us speechless. Over the course of nearly two hours, we bonded as we stood atop the hill, braving the freezing temperatures. Half of our team members were accommodated at Heaven’s Cottage within the Gowri estate, while the remaining were lodged at Last Shola Estate, located nearly a kilometre away.

The second day began with a guided walk through the expansive coffee estate, organised by MSP Coffee Ltd., the owners of the 1000-acre property. Engaging in conversation with the company partners provided us with invaluable insights into the art of coffeemaking and its rich history. They demonstrated each step of the coffee production process, from planting to roasting, and even allowed us the unique opportunity to harvest cherries from the coffee plants—an experience I’ll cherish forever.

On the third day, we had yet another unforgettable experience as we became coffee testers ourselves.

To me, it was a great revelation that how much attention is required to ensure the coffee tatstes great. The Blu Tokai officials showcased the process of coffee tasting and testing samples from a variety of batches and from different beans. We even got fresh coffee, which was entirely different from what we normally get from the market. There is plethora of ways to make coffees, each making subtle but memorable changes to the taste, the smell, the consistency and even the look.

The three-day memorable trip ended with the drive back to Bengaluru from Yercaud.

With hearts full of gratitude and minds filled with the aroma fresh of coffee and verdant hills, we bid adieu to Yercaud. The ride had been more than just a journey; it had been a discovery.

The writer was invited by Royal Enfield to the ride