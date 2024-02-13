Neru Vs Malaikottai Vaaliban: Marketing lessons from Mohanlal’s latest flicks

KOCHI: In the fiercely competitive film industry, the strategic deployment of marketing principles and brand positioning tactics can dramatically influence a movie’s box office performance. As a strategic business content producer and an ardent cinema enthusiast, I had the privilege of witnessing this firsthand, attending the first day, the first show of Mohanlal’s recent movies ‘Neru’ and ‘Malaikottai Vaaliban’.

The contrasting outcomes of these films serve as compelling case studies, underscoring the pivotal role of precise communication and expectation management in transforming an above-average film into a blockbuster or conversely, diminishing the potential success of a well-crafted movie.

A masterclass

The movie ‘Neru’ stands out as a prime example of the power of strategic communication and clear, focused brand positioning. The promotional strategy was notably understated, not aiming at overselling but accurately portraying the movie’s essence. The marketing team’s approach was characterised by: