NIA arrests PFI weapon trainer from Kerala's Kannur

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested an absconding Popular Front of India (PFI) activist, who was imparting weapons training to the ‘hit squad’ of the banned organisation. Jafar Bheemantavida was on the run in the case registered against PFI in Kerala and was arrested from his house in Kannur.

It was a joint operation by the NIA Fugitive Tracking Team and the Kerala Anti-terrorism Squad that resulted in the arrest of Jafar who had been hiding since 2022. Jafar is the 59th accused to be arrested in the case. According to NIA, Jafar imparted weapons training to PFI cadres to prepare them to operate as members of the Service Team or Hit Squads of the organisation.

“Such team or squad is mandated with the responsibility of carrying out targeted attacks and using force in the execution of the orders of the PFI leadership,” stated the NIA press release.