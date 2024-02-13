Not lost, but forgotten

“Jew Street may not be known to everyone, but it existed way back before the inception of today’s Ernakulam market,” says Johann Kuruvilla, founder of the Kochi Heritage Project. Jewish synagogues usually indicate the existence of a well-fledged community and early maps point towards the possibility that the Jewish community may have played a role in the inception of today’s Ernakulam market, he adds.

Thekkumbhagam synagogue may have been lost before the public eye, but the Kadavumbhagam one is still functional, though it hides behind the board of an aquarium shop situated roughly 50 meters away from the junction. So, how did the jew street become the ‘jew street’?

‘Ruby of Cochin’, a memoir by Ruby Daniel, a Malayali of Kochi Jewish heritage, gives an interesting take on the inception of Jew Street. The story is about ‘Mani Kallanmar’ (bell thieves). Once, out of anger, the then Cochin Raja gave an order to pull out the tongue of a Dutch Governor for his disrespectful behaviour. Once the word was out, Raja realised the seriousness of his outburst. So, the problem was how to keep his word without harming the Dutch. That’s when the Jewish community came to the aid of Raja and stole the great bell of the Governor’s bungalow, symbolic of cutting the tongue. Impressed by it, Raja rewarded the community with today’s Jew street. If this tale is validated, one can assume that Jew Street came to be during the Dutch period in the 17th century.

Elias Josephai, the caretaker of the Kadavumbhagam synagogue, however, opposes this view. Though he believes the legend of ‘Mani Kallanmar’, he says that Jews were settled there even before the incident.

“Kadavumbhagam synagogue was established in 1200 CE, long before the Dutch’s arrival. That means there was a populated Jewish community even at that time,” says Josephai. “Our ancestors fled from Muziris (today’s Kodungallur) fearing religious persecution and settled here even before European rule,” he adds.

What is the relevance of the street today? K J Sohan, ex-mayor of Cochin Corporation says that there is a possibility to turn Jew Street into a heritage corridor. “This way, we can monetise heritage whilst also preserving it,”he says.

Jew Street in Kochi may have lost its glory, but it is still Kochi’s past, which should be known and well-preserved for the future, Sohan adds.

What’s in a name

Weekly column on the history of place names. Got any suggestions? Write to cityexpresskoc@newindianexpress.com