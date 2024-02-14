Flicks for the heart

KOCHI: Romantic movies are always special. You likely have a favourite or two in the genre. By tugging at your heartstrings, they continue to live rent-free in our heads, even decades after their release.

On Valentine’s Day, TNIE reporter Mahima Anna Jacob speaks to writers, filmmakers and actors about their favourite love stories

Rima Kallingal, actor

Innale in Malayalam and La La Land in contemporary times — these are my favourite love stories. I believe these two have perfectly shown the ecstasy of newfound love and the vulnerability of opening yourself up like you can only do when you are in love. Also, it portrays the pain and confusion when you go deeper into a relationship, the tragedy of reality... All these elements are conveyed so strongly and effectively. Both movies are carried by great actors and characters. They just tear you into pieces, like how a good work of art should.

Ahaana Krishna, actor

Before Sunrise, Sunset and Midnight — this trilogy is my personal favourite. It’s an interesting series of films, especially the making that follows just the conversations between two people. What struck me is the idea that what is meant to happen will happen even in the most unexpected situation. Of course, from the famous Titanic to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, all of them have portrayed love in its truest form. Another film I adore is the one I was part of, Luca. I think people could feel the pain in the story of Luca and Niharika. I’m a huge fan of the genre and I’m glad that I have a love story in my filmography.

Mukesh, actor

The movie Godfather is quite refreshing and as an actor, it was more like a dream come true. There’s a unique strength to the love shown in the movie. It has revenge, humour, action, dance, music, sentiments... And it’s the strength that stands out the most. The couple start their ‘love story’ out of revenge. Pulling off the fake love on screen was quite the task. There’s another story related to the movie proving love wins all. Siddique-Lal had experienced a court trial when a person alleged plagiarism. The court’s decision was pivotal, where the judge said a story that shows a different shade of love is worth telling. Another favourite is Mazhayethum Munbe. Nandakumar Varma’s affection for his fiance, Uma, shows what true love is.