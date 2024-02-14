Street to palace: Perfect spots for a romantic getaway
KOCHI: As the day dawns on another Valentine’s Day, TNIE looks at some of the romantic hangout spots in Kochi. Blessed with a beautiful coastline, beaches and heritage spots, Kochi has a lot to offer to those wanting to spend the day with their loved ones.
For those who want to be one with nature, Mangalavanam bird sanctuary offers a green vista. The place is an ecologically sensitive area located in the centre of the city. It also houses a shallow tidal lake connected with the backwaters.
Another spot that Ajay Kumar, a professional tour guide, pointed out was the place near the Koder House at Fort Kochi. “The space has a gate-like structure and it has become a favourite photo-op place among couples,” he says. The space between the Koder House and the Harbour is a perfect haunt to spend some time with loved ones.
A big attraction that Kochi has is the Chinese fishing nets. “The ambience these fishing nets provide when it comes to creating magical moments is next to nothing,” says Ajay. The sight of the setting sun in the backdrop of the Chinese nets is right out of the fairy tales, he adds.
Then there are the beaches. Cherai, Fort Kochi, Munambam and Kuzhupilly beaches set the the right tone for a Valentine’s Day outing. Heritage spots like the Mattancherry Palace and the Jew Town offer a cultural hue to an outing. The latter has become a favourite spot for pre- and post-wedding photoshoots. The old-world charm of the street presents a picture postcard ambience.
Marine Drive is also a calm place to be. The location makes it an ideal place for a Valentine’s Day outing. After viewing the setting sun and going on a cruise on the many tourist boats, there are plenty of nearby restaurants. for a dinner date.
Then there is the Hill Palace at Tripunithura for a few hours away from the noisy city.