Street to palace: Perfect spots for a romantic getaway

KOCHI: As the day dawns on another Valentine’s Day, TNIE looks at some of the romantic hangout spots in Kochi. Blessed with a beautiful coastline, beaches and heritage spots, Kochi has a lot to offer to those wanting to spend the day with their loved ones.

For those who want to be one with nature, Mangalavanam bird sanctuary offers a green vista. The place is an ecologically sensitive area located in the centre of the city. It also houses a shallow tidal lake connected with the backwaters.

Another spot that Ajay Kumar, a professional tour guide, pointed out was the place near the Koder House at Fort Kochi. “The space has a gate-like structure and it has become a favourite photo-op place among couples,” he says. The space between the Koder House and the Harbour is a perfect haunt to spend some time with loved ones.