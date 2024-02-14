The hues of ancient love

RANI ROOPBA AND RANA VEER SINGH

This love story from Gujarat has a noble cause as its backbone. The Adalaj stepwell in Gujarat built in the 16th century is one of the finest examples of Indian architecture behind which lies an extraordinary tale. King Rana Veer Singh started the construction, as his kingdom was often subjected to water shortages but the well was completed by his Queen, Rani Roopba. The story goes like this – the king was killed in a battle by the invading forces of Mahmud Begada who was so enamoured by Rani Roopba’s beauty that he proposed marriage. Desperately desiring the completion of the stepwell for the sake of her husband and her people, she accepted the proposal on the condition that Mahmud would undertake that task before the wedding. Happy that she had succumbed, the invader ensured that the well was ready in record time, only to discover to his shock that the woman of his dreams, Rani Roopba, had jumped into the well to end her life in memory of her true love for her lost husband. The Queen’s supreme sacrifice for her parched kingdom is still remembered today.

“The love we give away is the only love we keep.” This Valentine’s Day, let us cherish the loved ones in our lives and remember that love is the only thing to hold onto to take us through life.

THE CHOLA AFFAIR

This story from Tamil Nadu begins about 2,000 years ago. While out on an evening stroll in his capital Puhar, the Chola King Killivalavan saw a beautiful woman and it was love at first sight. The courtship lasted a month until one day, the woman disappeared mysteriously. Not knowing her identity, the forlorn king was unable to trace her. Later on, a sage told the king that she was a Naga princess who would never return, but that their son would come back to him from the sea to carry on his legacy. On the birth of a boy, as prophesied, the princess sent the child on a boat with a garland of creepers (Thondai Kodi) around his neck for identification. The boat capsized but the boy survived to be united with his overjoyed father. The king went forth to name his kingdom Thondai Naadu and his son, who was carried by the waves to him, as Thondaiman Thiraiyar, who eventually ascended the Chola throne in the years that followed.

DHOLA MARU

Rajasthan may conjure up visions of courage and honour, but the land is also known for ancient stories where love triumphs, the most famous one being that of Dhola and Maru. When the Narwar King, Dhola and the Princess of Poongal, Maru were married as toddlers, it was a marriage for a political alliance. The couple grew up oblivious to the other in their respective kingdoms. The death of the King’s father hurried his ascension to the throne and marriage to Princess Malwani. The royal household of Poongal however, awaited the king’s arrival to claim his child bride but in vain. Messages to him were intercepted by his second wife until a folk singer was dispatched from Poongal to trigger the king’s memory. The plan worked and the shocked king who then remembered his childhood promise, set off to bring home his bride. The return journey was difficult with many obstacles to be overcome, but the story has a happy ending with Maru reaching Narwar and Queen Malwani accepting her presence. Countless songs and couplets in the history of Rajasthan narrate this endearing story.