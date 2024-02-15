Babur, Humayun, Taj Mahal and theatre

KOCHI: Rasa Theatre Collective founded by Rahul Thomas and Sidharth Varma is entering its third year. After the non-verbal play ‘Gajam’ that raised the issue of human-animal conflict and ‘Niyamavartanam’, which talks about the autonomy of women over their bodies, the collective is gearing up for their next play ‘Guards at the Taj.’

The play is written by Rajiv Joseph, an American playwright. The story is set in the 1650s and revolves around two characters — Humayun and Babur — imperial soldiers and best of friends who guard the Taj Mahal.

The drama is slated to be performed on February 24 and 25 at the Ala Centre for Culture and Alternative Education in Mulanthuruthy. For ticket information, contact: 8086811023 / 9961229312