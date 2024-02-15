How about a slap day after Valentine’s Day?

They find the feeling that the bards lauded as immaculate may have manipulative avatars in the changed contexts, and the tugging of the heart that swept them off their feet could also slump them into pits of self-pity.

World over, the Anti-Valentine’s Week trend has gradually picked up – to look at the other side of the coin after the Feb 14 celebration. Some view it as a ‘tribute’ to all those broken hearts and ‘victims’ of love who had picked themselves up from shreds and braved to move on, and even find greener pastures.

Some others view it as a satirical take on V-Day, which has turned into a customary delight, both for those in love and those banking their commerce in it.

“Love should not be delusional. We should be practical. For me, V-Day is not just about love and lovers; my Valentine is my grandmother,” says a teenager in Thiruvananthapuram.