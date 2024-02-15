Kochi bar shooting highlights disturbing trend of gun violence

KOCHI: The recent shooting at a Kochi bar, injuring two employees, has sparked concerns about the rising frequency of gun-related crimes in the district. While gun violence was once rare, numerous recent cases involving pistols and airguns have been reported in Kochi and surrounding areas.

On Sunday, at 11.30pm, Vineeth, of Parakkadavu, opened fire in the Hotel Edassery Mansion bar near Kaloor from his pistol. He was with four friends, and fired four rounds. Two shots hit bar employees, who are now recovering after surgery in a hospital.

Vineeth, who fled the scene, has a history of criminal cases, say police officers. They suspect he used a 7.62mm pistol, based on the bullet casings found at the scene.