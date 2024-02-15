Kochi bar shooting highlights disturbing trend of gun violence

KOCHI: The recent shooting at a Kochi bar, injuring two employees, has sparked concerns about the rising frequency of gun-related crimes in the district. While gun violence was once rare, numerous recent cases involving pistols and airguns have been reported in Kochi and surrounding areas.
On Sunday, at 11.30pm, Vineeth, of Parakkadavu, opened fire in the Hotel Edassery Mansion bar near Kaloor from his pistol. He was with four friends, and fired four rounds. Two shots hit bar employees, who are now recovering after surgery in a hospital.
Vineeth, who fled the scene, has a history of criminal cases, say police officers. They suspect he used a 7.62mm pistol, based on the bullet casings found at the scene.
According to Ernakulam Central Assistant Commissioner of Police Raju V K, the specific pistol used in the case is yet to be analysed. “Our investigation suggests it’s a model that can be purchased only with a valid gun license. However, considering Vineeth’s background, we believe he lacked one,” he notes.
“We are certain it’s not a country-made gun. We can gather more information on how he got the pistol only after arresting him.” Here is a quick look at some ‘bullet points’ to ponder over…
One of Kochi’s most sensational gun crimes occurred in April 2006, when a bar owner, Mithila Mohan, was shot at his house in Vennala. Despite probes by the police, Crime Branch, and CBI, the killer remains elusive to date. Tamil Nadu and Sri Lankan sharpshooters were suspected, but no further evidence emerged.
In May 2008, self-styled godman Swami Himaval Bhadrananda fired two shots from his pistol at the Circle Inspector’s office room in Aluva police station during a negotiation discussion. ‘Thokku Swami’ — as he came to be known later — had earlier been arrested and released on bail for threatening journalists for reports on another self-styled godman Santhosh Madhavan. The next day, ‘Thokku Swami’ appeared at the station with a pistol, threatening to kill himself. He fired two shots before being overpowered by the police.
In December 2018, two hired shooters associated with underworld don Ravi Pujari fired upon a beauty parlour owned by model Leena Maria Paul in Panampilly Nagar, Kochi. It was apparently an extortion attempt.
In November 2020, Okkal resident Adhil Shah was shot in the chest by a five-member gang at Perumbavoor. The gang first hacked Adhil. Then, one of them shot three rounds from a pistol, and one hit the target.
In 2019, gangster Perumbavoor Anas was arrested after a loaded 7.65mm pistol was found hidden under his hospital bed during medical treatment. He lacked a license for the weapon.
In August 2021, a Kothamangalam dental student was fatally shot by a stalker near her hostel. The murder weapon was a country-made pistol procured from Bihar.
In October 2022, an intoxicated Rojan Paul, of Kannamaly, fired a .32 revolver at the walls of a Maradu bar.
And now, enter Vineeth, who has absconded.
How easy is it to procure a gun?
Sajan K Paulose, owner of a wholesale gun shop, Cochin Armoury, explains one needs to clear complex procedures to obtain a firearms license. That includes clearances from the police, forest department, and district administration.
“The district collector then holds a hearing to understand the reason for seeking the licence. It is a challenging process to get one,” he adds.
“As far as I know, no firearm licences has been issued in Ernakulam over the past few years. If an application is rejected without valid reasons, the applicant can approach the High Court.”
Sajan believes most firearms used in criminal activities originate from Bihar, where
illegal arms and ammunition are manufactured and smuggled.
“Seeing the bullets from the bar shooting on TV, I suspect
they were also from Bihar. They seem like reused casings,” he adds.
Air guns can be lethal
Meanwhile, a senior police officer downplay the frequency of gun-related crimes. “In most cases, air pistols are used for criminal activities. As they require no licence, criminals misuse them for threatening or extortion,” he says.
“A few years ago, someone tried robbing an elderly woman in Ayyappankavu with an air pistol. Crimes involving regular guns, including pistols, are still rare here, especially compared to other major cities,” the officer said.
However, airguns can also be lethal. In September 2023, a Kerala High Court staffer fatally shot his brother in Edayapuram near Aluva during a tussle over a parked bike. Paulson T J, the victim, was shot seven times with the airgun. While airguns are generally considered non-lethal, close-range use can be fatal.
In a freak incident in May 2022, three friends making an Instagram reel accidentally fired an air pistol, injuring a nearby lawyer in Palarivattom. The youth apparently forgot the air pistol was loaded.
In November 2023, a youth in Mattancherry was shot at by two people using an airgun to settle a personal dispute. Though the youth survived, the incident yet raised concerns over the ‘safety’ and misuse of air guns.
Notably, not all airguns are exempt from licencing. Air rifles exceeding 20 joules of energy and larger calibres like .22 (5.5mm) require licenses. Airguns under .177 calibre and 20 joules of energy do not require licenses, but sellers must collect the customer’s documents.
In 2023, Kerala registered 119 cases under the Arms Act, compared with 122 in 2022 and 121 in 2021. The slight decrease is likely due to stricter regulations.
“I have stopped selling licenced firearms knowing that authorities are not issuing any fresh licenses,” says Sajan. “The minimum price of a pistol in the retail market will be around `1 lakh. Now, we mainly do business in airguns. We have customers who buy toy air guns from us. These toy guns require no license but we sell them only after collecting copies of the customer’s photo and Aadhaar card.”