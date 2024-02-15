Master of arts: Filmmaker Ambili

“I got lazy when I started directing,” the artist laughs. “It was long overdue. So when I decided to pick up the brush once more, I decided to spend some time with my passion, where everything began,” he says.

Ambili studied art and painting at the Government College of Fine Arts in Thrissur when it was known as the Government Occupational Institute. He studied art. “Director Bharathan was two years my senior at the institute,” he says.

It is no wonder that Ambili soon entered the world of cinema and donned innumerable roles behind the scenes. Maybe it was fate. One day when Vaikom Muhammed Basheer visited Thrissur Regional Theatre, Ambili gifted him a portrait he drew of the author. Legendary filmmaker Ramu Kariat happened to see his work and insisted that Ambili work on the poster for his next film, Nellu.