Six arrested in Kerala bar shoot-out

KOCHI : Police on Wednesday arrested six persons in the case related to a recent shoot-out outside a bar in the city. However, the prime accused Vineeth who fired shots at two bar employees is still at large and a probe is on to nab him.

The arrested persons are Manu M Nair, 35, of Pallilangara, Thrikkakara North, Mithun Krishna A M, 26, of Puliyinam, Parakkadav, Angamaly, Sabareenath E R alias Appus, 30, of Methala, Kodungallur, Najeem V A, 40, of Muthalakkodam, Thodupuzha, Shaheed V P, 33, of Randathani, Malappuram, and Shanil T S, 36, of Methala, Kodungallur. Manu was arrested from a place near his residence on Wednesday.

He was part of the five-member group that reached Hotel Edassery Mansion in the city for buying liquor which was followed by a shoot-out in which two bar employees were injured on Sunday night. Police officials said Manu was inside the car when the incident occurred and his CCTV visuals were not available during the initial stage of the probe.