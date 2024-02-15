'We want to take Kabir to many people'

What draws you to these particular poets and their works?

It is the progressiveness of what and how they have written. Like, for instance, when everyone else has written all good things about the Taj Mahal, Sahir Ludhianvi is the only poet in history who has critiqued the Taj Mahal. But even in his critique, the way he has written it, I have never read a more beautiful line about the Taj Mahal. The way Kabir says “Where are you searching for me? I’m right next to you. You’re going to mountains, you’re going to hills, you’re going to rivers, seas to look for me. I’m right here.” It’s so simple, yet beautiful. These guys have already written a lot of stuff that can be interpreted in so many ways. We are interpreting these poets in our own way.

The band became popular with the Kabira Khada Bazaar Mein...

The first show we made was called Surviving Democracy, where we were composing different poets. In the second show, we performed Kabira Khada Bazaar Mein. That is a collaboration with M K Raina. It is a play written by the renowned author Bhisham Sahni, about the life of Kabir Das, the 14th-century poet, and his poems. The play was directed by M K Raina in 1982 and ran for a decade. M K Raina got in touch with us, we had multiple meetings. I put together a team that can reinterpret the texts. The interesting thing is that what was said in the 15th century is now being reinterpreted as a musical performance and what Kabir had said that time, for me, is very relevant even today.