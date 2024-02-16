Kerala set for musical jam-bang this weekend

KOCHI: Close on the heels of various cultural programmes and mega events like the Biennale, another big event is on the horizon — Freeground Music Festival, which kicks off at KTDC’s Bolgatty Palace grounds this weekend.

“For years, one of the minus points that used to be raised regarding Kochi is its lack of entertainment avenues,” says Akshay Krishna, co-founder of Freeground. Explaining the aim behind the conduct of the event, he adds, “We firmly believe in the profound impact this festival will have. Not just in captivating audiences but also in significantly contributing to the growth of Kerala’s tourism industry.”

The company wants to show the world that Kochi is a happening place. “Avenues for entertainment is one factor that would attract more techies to Kochi,” says Akshay.

Of course, music events do happen in the city, Faris Faisal, co-founder of Freeground, says that “not all those events draw musicians from across the country and even from the global platform.”

Another aspect of the event is that it is not just a musical programme. The festival will also showcase digital art installations along the lines of Biennale. “This is an annual event that will travel around. If one year it is held in Kerala, the next year it will be held outside the state,” Akshay says.

This is the first edition of the Freeground Music Festival. The next edition is slated to be held in Dubai. “This is the start. Since we are like a flower bud getting ready to bloom, we have kept the theme of the festival as Genesis,” says Akshay.

He says the festival is the realisation of the hard work of a large number of people. “Every one of those involved has either worked on the forefront or in the background of various art events and hence come with great experience in organising such a big event,” he says.