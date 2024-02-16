Lord Ram, energy vampires & squish

Eyes rolled. I had to inform them about the irony that words ‘secular’ and ‘socialist’ were inserted by Indira Gandhi in 1976 at a time when all civil liberties guaranteed by the very same Constitution had been suspended on her personal whim.

Eyes rolled again, with scorn and distrust. “Will check and get back on that….” They never did. Noodgy little nyaffs, you see.

A bit of reading always helps. For the record, Volume VII of the Constituent Assembly (CA) Debates – now available online – clearly shows Ambedkar’s position on the sacred terms (no sarcasm meant here).

Socialist member of the CA Prof K T Shah had sought India to be described as a “Federal, Secular, Socialist State”.

On November 15, 1948, however, Ambedkar shot down the suggestion: “Sir, I regret that I cannot accept the amendment… My objections, stated briefly, are two. In the first place the Constitution, as I stated in my opening speech in support of the motion I made before… the House, is merely a mechanism for the purpose of regulating the work of the various organs of the State. It is not a mechanism whereby particular members or particular parties are installed in office. What should be the policy of the State, how the Society should be organised in its social and economic sides are matters which must be decided by the people themselves according to time and circumstances. It cannot be laid down in the Constitution itself, because that is destroying democracy altogether. If you state in the Constitution that the social organisation of the State shall take a particular form, you are, in my judgment, taking away the liberty of the people to decide what should be the social organisation in which they wish to live.”

More power to that little blot of purple, indelible ink that goes on your fingertip at the polling booth!

Incidentally, the Supreme Court is currently hearing on the validity of the amendments to the Constitution during Emergency. The judges, who will hear the case next in April, wondered aloud whether the changes were permissible as the Preamble was a dated text.

“From an academic point of view, could the Preamble have been changed by keeping the date intact?” asked Justice Dipankar Datta, along with Justice Sanjiv Khanna.

“Originally these two words [socialist and secular] were not there… This is the only Preamble that I have seen that comes with a date… The text says ‘in our Constituent Assembly this 26th day of November, 1949, do hereby adopt, enact, and give to ourselves this Constitution’.”

It will be quite interesting to see how the case pans out.

Another Constitutional matter of contention for long has been the Uniform Civil Code. The origins of this debate can, again, be traced back to the Constituent Assembly. Notably, Ambedkar as well as Jawaharlal Nehru backed it. They envisioned it as a means to eradicate inequities present in personal laws, particularly concerning gender justice.

Some Assembly members, like Naziruddin Ahmad, opposed and the subject was eventually relegated as a directive principle akin to the issue of the ban on cow slaughter. It was more of a safe zone;

directive principles are ‘enforceable’.

However, Part IV of the Constitution does direct that the State “shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India”.

Now, ‘endeavour’ means: “attempt to do something, especially something new or difficult”; “to try very hard to do something”

