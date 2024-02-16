Strict action against waste dumping, warns Kochi Mayor

KOCHI: Stringent action will be taken against those who dump waste on roadsides and refuse to pay user fees to Haritha Karma Sena (HKS), Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar said in the corporation council on Thursday.

“QR codes must be distributed in all divisions. The respective councillors and officials must ensure that those in all buildings, including commercial and household, pay user fees to HKS,” he said.

The mayor was responding to the demand in that regard from councillors citing the city continues to face littering in public places despite efforts to streamline waste management.

Ponnurunni councillor Dibin Dileep requested the mayor to implement the bill passed by the state government to collect user fees as arrears, along with property tax, from those who refuse to pay user fees to HKS.

Leader of Opposition Antony Kureethara pointed out that the health department has not yet invited tenders for hiring excavators at Brahmapuram to stack garbage. “Despite the mayor’s direction to float tenders immediately, the officials are yet to get into action,” Kureethara said.

BJP councillor Priya Prashanth said a lack of procedural follow-up has led to the failure in managing waste. Meanwhile, Kureethara pointed out that technical glitches in the K-Smart app have affected many citizens.

“The public is facing trouble uploading corrections on death and birth certificates via K-Smart. The corporation must provide offline service to address such issues,” he said.

The mayor directed the councillors to ask citizens to contact the respective zonal officials to rectify and update corrections.