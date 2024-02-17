Looking like a wow

KOCHI: In the heart of Kochi, where the rhythms of tradition intertwine with the modern pulse of progress, the Tripunithura Terminal of Kochi Metro emerges as a canvas that narrates the vibrant tale of Kerala’s rich culture.
Six pillars, standing tall as witnesses to the convergence of past and present, bear the soulful imprints of mural artist Naveen Kumar and his team. As the final jewel in the crown of Kochi Metro’s Phase 1 stations, the Tripunithura Terminal, which is nearing completion, unveils a thematic masterpiece celebrating the heritage and traditions of the region.
Adorning the pillars and the entry wall are murals that intricately weave the narrative of Kerala’s heritage and showcase the allure of Tripunithura’s celebrated festival, Athachamayam.
“These paintings embody the aesthetic essence of folk, tribal, and classical traditions entrenched in Indian culture,” explains Naveen.
“Rooted in the rich history of imaginations passed down through generations, the mural art harks back to our earliest days as cave-dwelling artists using animal blood on walls. Over time, as civilisations unfolded, the art evolved, with the intricate murals adorning ancient temples and palaces in Kerala.”
Over a month of dedication, Naveen and his team of six artists have brought these murals to life using acrylic paint. “This ensures the preservation of these creations, considering the environmental challenges such as dust and pollution. Regular maintenance, including wall cleaning, will be imperative to safeguard these visual stories,” he says.
Beyond the captivating murals, the terminal is set to house a museum dedicated to Kerala’s traditional dance forms. Notably, other nearby metro stations such as Vadakekota and SN Junction also boast their unique themes.
Reflecting on the broader canvas of Kochi, Naveen envisions a city adorned with more such masterpieces that narrate the region’s unique legends and heritage.
About the artist
As a fervent advocate for preserving heritage through art, Naveen Kumar, a graduate of the Institute of Mural Painting in Guruvayur, studied the art for five years in the traditional gurukula system under Shreenivasa Panickar of the Mammiyoor Kalari. Naveen now owns Navamurals, a studio exclusively for traditional and contemporary murals.
He is also the founder of Creative Vibes, a company dedicated to creating paintings of varied sizes and scales for governmental, urban, corporate, and private painting projects. His team has worked across Kerala and India, and his paintings have been bought by painting collectors across the world.