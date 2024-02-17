Looking like a wow

KOCHI: In the heart of Kochi, where the rhythms of tradition intertwine with the modern pulse of progress, the Tripunithura Terminal of Kochi Metro emerges as a canvas that narrates the vibrant tale of Kerala’s rich culture.

Six pillars, standing tall as witnesses to the convergence of past and present, bear the soulful imprints of mural artist Naveen Kumar and his team. As the final jewel in the crown of Kochi Metro’s Phase 1 stations, the Tripunithura Terminal, which is nearing completion, unveils a thematic masterpiece celebrating the heritage and traditions of the region.

Adorning the pillars and the entry wall are murals that intricately weave the narrative of Kerala’s heritage and showcase the allure of Tripunithura’s celebrated festival, Athachamayam.

“These paintings embody the aesthetic essence of folk, tribal, and classical traditions entrenched in Indian culture,” explains Naveen.

“Rooted in the rich history of imaginations passed down through generations, the mural art harks back to our earliest days as cave-dwelling artists using animal blood on walls. Over time, as civilisations unfolded, the art evolved, with the intricate murals adorning ancient temples and palaces in Kerala.”