Pet Dukaan: Pawsome AI pal

KOCHI: These days anyone who has a pet prefers people to address them as a ‘pet parent’ instead of ‘pet owner.’ This shift in language, started mostly by millennials, hints at a cultural change within the pet parents community. The ardent love for furry pals has gone to an extent where people humanise the animals. Some view their pets as extra children and call them babies. The phrases are quickly becoming commonplace in the pet-parent community. Moreover, according to a 2022 poll, 70 per cent of Gen Z prefer adopting a pet rather than having children.
In addition to talking to pets in baby language, the ‘mommies’ and ‘daddies’ also wish to give them the best treatment. From investing in pet healthcare to keeping a tab on diet, pet parents are on the lookout for ensuring the best life for their ‘babies’. Despite the rise in the number of pet lovers, the community still experiences gaps in finding the right information for pet care. For many, a veterinary expert is the only reliable source to ensure pet care.
Now positioning as a one-stop solution for pet care is ‘Pet Dukaan,’ An AI assistance tool started by Keralites Ramakrishnan Lokanathan and Roshan Jose, who are the CEO and chief product and technology officers, respectively.
“For first-time pet parents, the process of finding the best pet care could be confusinThe myriad of information available online makes it all the more overwhelming. Pet Dukaan aims to revolutionise the way pet parents engage with their furry family members and this conversational AI platform offers a one-stop solution for all aspects of pet care,” says Ramakrishnan.
According to the founders, the platform is built on an OpenAI API. “Though there are several OpenAI platforms that can give adequate information to one’s concerns, the advice from these AI tools isn’t curated to fulfil a pet parent’s experience. Since we both are pet parents to a labrador and Shih Tzu, we understand the difficulty in getting answers to the slightest of our concerns, from what to feed to what suits a certain breed; it is a process of its own,” he adds.
Upon entering the user-friendly Pet Dukaan website, one can have a free-wheeling chat with the AI assistant. In addition to giving advice, pet parents are also led to the products that can cater to their pet’s needs through its e-commerce platform, ‘Story Tails’.
“We have trained the AI assistant on the nature of the products we have. And it caters to the needs in the right manner. Usually, what makes the process troublesome is identifying the pets concern. If it remains unresolved, taking it to a vet is the next best option. However, the road to a solution is that through this AI assistance we aim to make these things a lot easier,” says Roshan.
The products on the platform include grooming accessories, toys, healthcare products, food and toys.
The AI assistant tool also functions as a multi-model. Here, a pet parent can also upload images and videos to help the assistant analyse the issue upfront.
Since it’s just been seven months since the website’s launch, the founders agree that the assistance isn’t mature enough to be the last resort. “We suggest the user verify with a vet, if the issue pertains. But getting the primary care sorted itself will be very helpful,” adds Ramakrishnan.
In addition to pet care products, Pet Dukaan also has plans to introduce expert assistance of doctors and facilitate physical services. As part of this, Pet Dukaan is now being acquired by the pet store Roms N Raks.
“We have plans to introduce services like pet boarding, and grooming sessions. At some time, the pet parents can also have physical interaction with Pet Dukaan. Through Roms N Raks, we aim to expand our users,” says Ramakrishnan.