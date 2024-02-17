Pet Dukaan: Pawsome AI pal

KOCHI: These days anyone who has a pet prefers people to address them as a ‘pet parent’ instead of ‘pet owner.’ This shift in language, started mostly by millennials, hints at a cultural change within the pet parents community. The ardent love for furry pals has gone to an extent where people humanise the animals. Some view their pets as extra children and call them babies. The phrases are quickly becoming commonplace in the pet-parent community. Moreover, according to a 2022 poll, 70 per cent of Gen Z prefer adopting a pet rather than having children.

In addition to talking to pets in baby language, the ‘mommies’ and ‘daddies’ also wish to give them the best treatment. From investing in pet healthcare to keeping a tab on diet, pet parents are on the lookout for ensuring the best life for their ‘babies’. Despite the rise in the number of pet lovers, the community still experiences gaps in finding the right information for pet care. For many, a veterinary expert is the only reliable source to ensure pet care.

Now positioning as a one-stop solution for pet care is ‘Pet Dukaan,’ An AI assistance tool started by Keralites Ramakrishnan Lokanathan and Roshan Jose, who are the CEO and chief product and technology officers, respectively.