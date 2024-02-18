Vishwa Konkani Poetry Award: R S Bhaskar receives honour

KOCHI : Fort Kochi resident R S Bhaskar won the Vimala V Pai Vishwa Konkani Poetry Award on Saturday. The award, consisting of a purse of Rs 1 lakh, a certificate, a plaque and a shawl, was handed over to the poet at a function held at Vishwa Konkani Kendra headquarters in Mangaluru, under the chairmanship of Konkani Kendra president Nandagopal Shenoy. Bhaskar received the recognition for his poetry collection ‘Chaitrakavitha’.

Dr Jayaraja Amin, Vice-Chancellor of Mangalore University, was the chief guest. Bhaskar has penned many books including poetry collections and children’s literature.