Church wants ‘anti-human clauses’ removed from forest laws

KOCHI : The Syro-Malabar Catholic Church has sought amendments to Central forest and wildlife laws by removing the “anti-human clauses” in them. In a set of demands released ahead of the general election, the church said a mechanism to deter wild animals from entering human habitations and causing damage and loss of life should be prepared and implemented.

In a statement, it urged the state government to issue instructions to the forest department to implement existing wildlife laws. Among its other demands, the church called for full disclosure on the J B Koshy Commission report.

“The commission prepared the report on the social, economic and educational backwardness of Christians in Kerala after two years of extensive studies. This was submitted to the state government on May 17, 2023,” the statement said.