‘Unseen force pushed me on’

KOCHI: During his college days, Rency Thomas G, who hails from Thiruvananthapuram, was the fourth-best pilot in the NCC Air Wing across India. A career in the Armed Forces seemed destined.

That’s when tragedy struck. A rare form of arthritis left him in excruciating pain and bedridden for months. His military dreams were snuffed out, and doctors expressed concerns about whether Rency would be able to walk again.

He did, far sooner than medical predictions. And now, two decades later, the 36-year-old is busy filling out application forms for claiming a Guinness World Record after having mapped the entirety of the Ganga through a combination of trekking, mountain biking, and kayaking — a never-before-done feat which he accomplished in under 100 days.

Inspiration & training

The inspiration for this adventure came to Rency in 2015, when he was leading a group of explorers, including the renowned Ann Bancroft, the first woman to finish expeditions to the Arctic and the Antarctic, along the Ganga.

“That was the first such expedition of its kind. No one had done it before,” Rency recalls. “I was working for an adventure company back then. I conceptualised and executed this expedition. However, along the way, it struck me how amazing it would be to pull off a similar expedition relying solely on human power.”

Getting the necessary funds, working out the logistics, and the tangle of work and life proved big obstacles to embark of the journey then. The catalyst for chasing the dream came by way of another devastating arthritis episode.