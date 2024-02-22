Ballads of feminine energy

KOCHI: The sprawling precincts of the Attukal temple imbibe a different aura during the annual 10-day festival. The shrine has long been identified by just one festival ritual--the Pongala that has famously entered the Guinness Records as the largest congregation of women in the world.

From being a ‘mudippura’ for the locals in the ages bygone to its current growth into a devotional centre for millions, from being a forum where local people would bring their ritual arts as an offering for the deity to a cultural centre where veterans and amateur artists come to perform on the vast stages set up each year, from being the annual celebratory and prayer ground of a region-specific local populace to a mass celebration that attracts devotees globally, the temple has seen it all.

It is now on the threshold of being a cultural ground of arts and traditions akin to a Kumbh Mela or at least a Marghazi.

As though a reflection of the times it has seen, the shrine acquires a bewitching charm during the annual fete. “In the 60s, Attukal festival was more or less a local one, with the Pongala stretching just in and around Manacaud where the temple is situated,” says historian M G Sasibhooshan.

“Now it has spread as far as Peroorkada and people from far and wide participate. Attukal was essentially a shrine for women whose male relatives were in the Nair brigade or the Native Infantry. It was also where traders offered prayers, as rivers that ran near the temple were the channel for trade in the region. Importantly, the Goddess of Attukal was the deity of farmers who would offer the rice harvested from the Makara Koythu (the second harvest of the year) as Pongala for good crops round the year. The local people thus had an emotional bond with the deity here.”