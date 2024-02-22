Cochin to host all-India golf tournament with 14 clubs

KOCHI: The Cochin Golf Club, in association with Geojit and CIAL Golf Club, will organise the Cochin Open Golf Tournament at the CIAL Golf Course on Saturday.

In 2022, the centenary year of the club, it had planned to organise an open golf tournament every year to celebrate the achievement. The first edition was held in 2023 on an all-India basis in partnership with CIAL Golf Course.

After the success of the tournament, the club formed an organising committee for the programme with ardent golfer and Kerala High Court Judge Amit Rawal as president.

As per organising secretary Joseph Thomas, 14 clubs have registered for the tournament. “Clubs from many parts of India, including Mysore, Bengaluru, Coorg, Neyveli, Thiruvananthapuram and Ezhimala, are coming together for the tournament,” he says.

But the rising temperature is becoming an issue, he adds. “We are conducting the game in the morning, as by the afternoon, heat and humidity will be unbearable, especially for players from Coorg and Bengaluru,” he says.

The tournament is divided into seven categories and the prizes will be distributed to the best gross scorer as well as net scorer. A coveted prize will be given to the Best Club considering the gross score of 18 holes of the four members of the team. There will be prizes for the longest drive, straight drive and nearest to pin. For women, those aged above 70 and children, the competition will consist of only nine holes.