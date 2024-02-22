Police squad tales: A daring operation in an angry Tamil Nadu village

KOCHI: Police personnel getting beleaguered by the bad guys in other states while on the hunt is nothing new. Recent flicks like Kannur Squad have shed light on this. However, officers, who have experienced the terror first-hand, feel that such tales should be told numerous times to sensitise people about the real dangers involved in such hunts.

“Chasing after hardcore criminals to other states is like wagering with our lives. The risk involved is huge,” says R Suresh, traffic assistant commissioner, Thiruvananthapuram.

The officer, who served as inspector of Nemon station in 2016, had to travel to Alangulam market in Thirunelveli district to arrest the men accused of murdering Asokan, a trader.

Asokan used to purchase vegetables on credit from a dealer in Alamkulam. When he failed to make the payments, the gang from Tamil Nadu kidnapped him and beat him to death in April 2016. The dead body was discarded near Chadayamangalam.

During the probe, police found out that the assailants were hiding at Alangulam market. Suresh and the rest of his team reached the place in the middle of the night in two cars that bore no ‘Police’ signs.

Alangulam is a big wholesale vegetable market thronged by people. The police laid the trap and managed to nab the key accused Arul Raj here. Just as he was bundled into the car, people began beleaguering their vehicles in hordes.