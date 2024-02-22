Police squad tales: A daring operation in an angry Tamil Nadu village

KOCHI: Police personnel getting beleaguered by the bad guys in other states while on the hunt is nothing new. Recent flicks like Kannur Squad have shed light on this. However, officers, who have experienced the terror first-hand, feel that such tales should be told numerous times to sensitise people about the real dangers involved in such hunts.
“Chasing after hardcore criminals to other states is like wagering with our lives. The risk involved is huge,” says R Suresh, traffic assistant commissioner, Thiruvananthapuram.
The officer, who served as inspector of Nemon station in 2016, had to travel to Alangulam market in Thirunelveli district to arrest the men accused of murdering Asokan, a trader.
Asokan used to purchase vegetables on credit from a dealer in Alamkulam. When he failed to make the payments, the gang from Tamil Nadu kidnapped him and beat him to death in April 2016. The dead body was discarded near Chadayamangalam.
During the probe, police found out that the assailants were hiding at Alangulam market. Suresh and the rest of his team reached the place in the middle of the night in two cars that bore no ‘Police’ signs.
Alangulam is a big wholesale vegetable market thronged by people. The police laid the trap and managed to nab the key accused Arul Raj here. Just as he was bundled into the car, people began beleaguering their vehicles in hordes.
Suresh instructed the driver to speed away with Arul, while the rest tried to reason with an irate mob that now threatened to harm them.
“It was a bone-chilling experience. It was not just mere threats. The criminals from those parts of the state are known to be ruthless when dealing with their opponents, especially officials,” says an officer part of the team.
Though the local police were informed, their response was delayed.
Finally, the village head arrived and the officers somehow managed to convince him that the arrested man was a criminal and that they were indeed police officers on duty.
“We were not wearing uniforms as it was a clandestine operation. Also, the vehicles did not bear any signs. To convince the people and the village head, we had to paste the police emblems on our vehicle in front of them. We were also forced to wear uniforms. We managed to leave only by evening. By then the local police too arrived,” he adds.
There were four accused in the case. The trial is yet to begin.
Case diary
This weekly column brings you exciting, intriguing police stories, straight from the crime files.