Putting ‘Maveli’ to shame

The staffer adds that are people used to come to buy necessary items, including rice, for Rs 500. “That is a big amount for them,” she says. “And then for many people, especially middle-aged and elderly homemakers, shopping at Maveli stores is like a monthly ritual.”

She is essentially describing the two kinds of Supplyco patrons. The ones who depend solely on Supplyco and government subsidies, and those who visit the stores as a continuation of old ways.

Sadly, the former category will be the ones who will feel the heat of the price rise.

As we exit the store in Kochi, an autorickshaw driver outside gazes at us curiously, and comments: “Why would anyone go into the Supplyco store? There is nothing to buy in there.”

Angst against the apathy

We were regulars at Maveli stores. But, essential items are not available these days, and prices have gone up. I stopped going there six months ago. As I am a yellow card holder (BPL card), I get ration rice. We used to depend on Supplyco outlets for pulses, which is pricey in shops outside. But with the prices going up, it will be hard on people like us. Maybe we will have to cut down on our consumption. Will your writing about our plight make things any better? If so, please help us by getting the prices reduced. Please write whatever I said.

Leela R, domestic help

I am a pensioner who used to work in the public sector. All I get is Rs 1,800 per month as a pension. For people like me, Supplyco was a place to get subsidised essential supplies. Now the price difference with other shops has come down. Also, by paying a little extra one can get quality goods from the open market. So, why would people come here? Add to this, the shortage of items such as sugar. The subsidy cut will hit the low-income group the most. The government seems to have all the money to go on ‘yatras’ and hold festivals. But there is no money to procure food items or strengthen the supply sector and aid the common folk.

Ajith Kumar, retired pharmacist

I might not be directly affected by this because my husband and I both get pensions, and we don’t depend on Maveli stores. However, I feel bad for people from low-income groups. People like my domestic help strive hard to make ends meet. Till some time ago, they used to tell us that Supplyco was a solace for them. They are rattled by the subsidy cut. For such people, every single rupee matters. It’s ironic that the government that splurged crores on Nava Kerala Sadas recently is unable to ensure a steady supply of quality essential items at low prices for the impoverished lot.

Manju Shashi, retired engineer

For the past five months, many shelves in the stores have been empty. The prices have now surged. Just yesterday, I purchased a kilo of dried chilli for Rs 128; I used to get it for Rs 49 before. The primary reason for visiting Supplyco is the subsidised price. But with the current hike, I would rather buy items from the local grocery shop, where the product quality is better.

Sheela Abraham, homemaker

I have been forced to get essentials for home from other stores for some time now due to the unavailability of items at Maveli stores. Given the recent price hike, now it does not matter much where one gets items from. This status should not continue. It puts stress on us financially. Supplyco should sort its affairs immediately. I wonder where all the money squeezed out of the people goes. Where is the government spending all of that? They should funnel money into the right places.

Jessmon P, student

I don’t depend on Supplyco, but I know this – it is not a problem unique to Supplyco. My clients who distribute items to Kudumbashree, especially for the Amritham scheme, also face a similar issue. Dues worth crores are yet to be paid. This is gross mismanagement by the government. The very idea of Supplyco is to provide items at a low price. Lakhs of people are dependent on these subsidies and Maveli outlets.

Akhil Andrew, finance professional