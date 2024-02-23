Begging for breath: Trapped between industries Kochi residents gasp for fresh air

Surendran adds that he had to take heft loans to build a new house in Chottanikkara. “This is not just my story. Most families that moved out from Ambalamugal have debts,” he says.

Varghese P M, a local resident, says people abandon their houses as there are few takers for property here. “Resale value is low,” he says.

“Banks refuse to offer home loans, as our land is located within the industrial holdings. Due to the pollution, renting out the houses also does not work. We get only migrant labourers as tenants, and at low rents.”

Ayyankuzhi residents, who are mostly daily wagers, have been urging BPCL and HOCL to come up with a rehabilitation package. “When we raise the demand to buy our land, the companies allege that we are creating a false narrative due to greed,” says Pramod.

“They had also informed the state government of their inability to acquire the land as no specific projects were in place to use the land. HOCL cited ‘lack of finance’ as the reason preventing them from taking over the land here.”

Then & now

Ambalamedu, a village located a few kilometres from the city, was once home to lush paddy fields and waterbodies. Farming was the primary source of livelihood in the region. The industrial units reportedly found Ambalamedu to be an ideal location as there were no educational institutions, hospitals, or government offices.

“Most of us are financially backward and we own just 5-6 cents each,” says Surendran. “The only benefit we receive from the companies is water supply for about two hours a day.”