Fun & fearless: The new Mahindra XUV400

KOCHI: Though electric cars account for just below 10 per cent of total car sales in India, there is optimism about the future. Car manufacturers are preparing for the revolution, constantly upgrading their portfolios to maintain market excitement.
Mahindra, heavily investing in the EV biz, has introduced a significant facelift to their electric SUV, the XUV400. After spending a week with the new vehicle, I have some insights to share.
Looks
The XUV400 Pro Range makes a bold statement with its exhilarating new Nebula Blue colour option, complemented by a sleek Shark Fin Antenna, enhancing the all-electric SUV’s overall aesthetic.
The XUV400 Pro edition maintains a similar exterior to the outgoing version but features an all-new interior colour theme. It boasts a dual-tone black and grey interior, replacing the all-black theme of the previous model.
New, beautiful, and useful additions include a 10.25-inch (26 cm) touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and a wireless charger.
The cabin balances comfort and style effectively. The airy light-grey colour pairs with mild black for a nice contrast. Satin-copper accents on control knobs, the shift lever, and AC vent bezels highlight their electric nature.
The twin-peak logo on the steering wheel also follows this colour theme, with the addition of a slim blue border.
The seats are very comfortable. The perforated leatherette gives the appearance of ventilated seats, although this feature is absent.
However, the Dual-zone Automatic Temperature Control, complemented by dedicated rear air vents, ensures a consistently comfortable environment for all passengers.
The Adrenox-connected car system, with over 50 features, is integrated into the XUV400. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with Alexa compatibility, cater to tech-savvy customers.
The XUV400 is 4200mm long and has a wheelbase of 2600 mm, translating to excellent cabin space, legroom, and a boot space of 378 litres. The vehicle is available in 12 colours.
Drive
The car is fun to drive. Mahindra even labels the ECO drive mode as ‘Fun mode.’ Then there are the ‘Fast’ and ‘Fearless’ modes. The 150-hp motor offers excellent power and acceleration. Power delivery is linear, and acceleration does not feel lacking even in Fun mode.
Fearless mode provides maximum acceleration but reduces the driving range. In this mode, the speed can reach 150kph, while it is restricted to 90kph in Fun mode.
The company claims acceleration of 0-100km/h in just 8.3 seconds, but I achieved it in 9 seconds.
The EV boasts a best-in-class torque output of 310Nm, making for a very comfortable long drive. The absence of a 360-degree camera is quite disappointing.
Different regeneration levels are available. In ‘L’ mode, the regeneration feels strong, allowing the car to stop without any brake pedal input, simply by lifting the foot off the accelerator pedal. The XUV400 offers a very comfortable ride due to its suspension tuning.
The XUV400 also offers many safety features, including six airbags, an auto-dimming IRVM, disc brakes on all four, ISOFIX seats, a reverse camera, rain-sensing wipers, auto headlamps, etc. Its dust and waterproof battery pack and motor meet IP67 standards, and the fast charging works well too.
Variants
The XUV400 Pro is available in two trims: EC Pro and EL Pro. The EC Pro features a 34.5kWh battery and a 3.3kW charger, while the EL Pro offers a 34.5kWh or 39.4kWh battery and a 7.2kW charger. The smaller battery provides a range of up to 375km, and the larger battery offers up to 456km. I tried the top variant.
Final verdict
With numerous modern features, a powerful motor, a large battery pack, comprehensive safety features, a comfortable ride, and, of course, logical pricing, the XUV400 Pro can confidently face any competition in its segment.
NEW RELEASES
Hyundai Creta crosses one million in sales
Hyundai India has announced a historic milestone of achieving the one million sales mark for Hyundai CRETA in the country. CRETA has been a best seller for Hyundai Motor India, with one car sold every five minutes. The vehicle recorded cumulative sales of over 10 lakh units in the domestic market and over 2.80 lakh units in the export market.
Skoda rolls out Slavia Style Edition
Skoda Auto India has introduced the Slavia Style Edition of its best-selling, five-star safe, crash-tested sedan. Skoda Auto India will launch 500 units of the Style Edition of the Slavia. All 500 will come exclusively with the 1.5 TSI engine mated to the 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox. The Style Edition is slotted above the top-of-the-line Style variant of the Slavia. The ex-showroom price is Rs 19,13,400 for the 1.5 TSI 7-speed DSG model.
Maruti Suzuki ‘ROCK N’ ROAD 4X4 Masters’ Championship
Maruti Suzuki India announced the completion of the North Zone qualifying leg of the ‘ROCK N’ ROAD 4X4 Masters’ championship, a thrilling off-roading championship designed exclusively for budding off-roading enthusiasts who are JIMNY owners. Next rounds in Shillong, Hyderabad, Vagamon, Bengaluru, Mumbai, & Pune. The finale will be in Goa.
Mercedes-Benz unveils AMG Vision Gran Turismo
Mercedes-Benz unveiled the visionary super sports concept car - Mercedes-Benz AMG Vision Gran Turismo, at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. This exquisite vehicle will be on display at the Cultural Centre until May 2024, and viewers can interact with a video of the car via the QR Code. This is the third concept car Mercedes-Benz has displayed in India after the stunning Vision Maybach 6 and the outstanding Concept EQG.
The writer is a freelance auto expert who hosts TV shows and anchors the YouTube channel ‘CARKADUVA’