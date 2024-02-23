Fun & fearless: The new Mahindra XUV400

KOCHI: Though electric cars account for just below 10 per cent of total car sales in India, there is optimism about the future. Car manufacturers are preparing for the revolution, constantly upgrading their portfolios to maintain market excitement.

Mahindra, heavily investing in the EV biz, has introduced a significant facelift to their electric SUV, the XUV400. After spending a week with the new vehicle, I have some insights to share.

Looks

The XUV400 Pro Range makes a bold statement with its exhilarating new Nebula Blue colour option, complemented by a sleek Shark Fin Antenna, enhancing the all-electric SUV’s overall aesthetic.

The XUV400 Pro edition maintains a similar exterior to the outgoing version but features an all-new interior colour theme. It boasts a dual-tone black and grey interior, replacing the all-black theme of the previous model.