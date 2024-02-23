Unspooling creativity, one thread at a time

KOCHI: A spool of thread might look unassuming for an artistically ignorant. However, when this simple-looking spool of thread ends up in Rahul T K’s hands it transforms into beautiful pieces of art. The class X student’s tryst with thread began during the Covid times when everyone was forced to remain within the confines of the four walls of their homes.

The activity that was taken up as a means to counter boredom, has now become a full-fledged hobby for the Class X student from Kalloor near Perambra in Kozhikode.

But why thread art? According to Rahul, whose father, Mohanan T K is an artist himself, it was something different and posed a level of challenge. “For the thread art to come out perfectly well, the person has to have a perfect sense of not only artistic skills but also mathematical knowledge.”