A 360-degree art experience

KOCHI: Imagine stepping into a painting and letting yourself be surrounded by its vibrant colours while blissfully drowning in its emotion. This may bear resemblance to a million childhood fantasies, but that is exactly what immersive art is all about.

With the Van Gogh immersive art exhibition hitting our shores after touring since 2017, social media has witnessed an onslaught of posts of people posing with the hues of Van Gogh’s dancing sunflowers and the twinkle of a starry night coming alive from another century, with 60 projectors animating his masterpieces on the walls and on the floor.

For the uninitiated, immersive art, unlike static art, envelops the viewer by creating a multisensory environment. The art is no longer two-dimensional and instead, swirls around the exhibition walls, with sound effects added. The viewer is no longer only an observer, but a participant thus establishing a personal connection with the art.

Immersive art has often been wrongly defined as something born out of technological advancements. If you envision a pair of sci-fi goggles in a virtual reality set-up on the mention of the name, you would be surprised to know that such experiential art existed from prehistoric times. It is believed that our ancestors did not merely paint on cave walls.

They lit up the cave interiors with fire, creating a flickering animation effect to the bulls and the scenes they filled the surfaces with. The Medieaval Ages had their own forms of immersive art. Public places of worship oozed with murals and frescoes that wrapped the worshippers on all sides in religious frenzy with the divine stories it told.