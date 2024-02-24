Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham campus to host Spic Macay ‘gurukul’ sessions

KOCHI: The Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Amongst Youth (Spic Macay) and Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham are jointly organising a one-week Indian Classical arts workshop, Sameeksha 2024, for the students and art lovers in Kochi.

The workshop, to be held on the Amrita Vidyapeetham campus, aims to foster awareness among youth about the rich cultural and artistic heritage of India by promoting folk and classical artforms.

The seven-day programme will begin on February 26, and sessions will be conducted in the traditional gurukul model by Ratnasree Iyer (tabla), Deepthy Gupta (Kathak), Aarthy Vasudevan (Kuchipudi), Santhosh G Nair (Bharatanatyam), Shruti Bode (Hindustani vocals), Chaitrra Sairam (Carnatic vocals), Avadesh Kumar (Madhubani art), K S Krishnan (mural painting), Prof. C S Jayaraman (clay modelling), R Meyyar (clay modelling), Rajeev Pulavar (Tholpavakoothu) and Rajeev Vallabhatta (Kalaripayattu).

Students, faculty members and research scholars can register for 15-hour training sessions under these eminent artists. For more details: 9388476761 / 9746124887.