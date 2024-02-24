‘Exempt Christians from work during Passion Week public holidays’

KOCHI: The Syro-Malabar Church has expressed concern that a repeat of last year when public holidays associated with the important days of the Christian community got cancelled to facilitate the functioning of the government departments, treasury, banking and financial institutions will happen this time too.

In a letter to the state chief secretary, the Church said in such a situation those belonging to the Christian community should be excluded.

“The Passion Week, which is important for the community, is being observed from March 24 to 31. The important days are Passion Sunday (March 24), Passover Thursday (March 28), Good Friday (March 29) and Easter (March 31). Those days are occasions when Christians attend special worship services in churches and other places of pilgrimage and are with family members,” said Mar Andrews Thazhath, chairman of Syro-Malabar Public Affairs Commission.

He said that although these days have been included in the list of public holidays this year, the community fears that since the days come close to the end of the financial year these might end up getting cancelled via special orders.

“The same had happened in the previous years and that reinforces our concern,” he added. He requested that should such a situation arise due to unavoidable circumstances, such orders or circulars should be issued by excluding those from the Christian community.