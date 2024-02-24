Locked up loos in Kochi raise a stink

KOCHI: Despite being a popular tourist destination and the commercial hub of the state, Kochi has had a stinking track-record when it comes to basic amenities such as public toilet facilities.

Yet another glaring example is the inordinate delay in opening the newly built restrooms at Marine Drive. Notably, the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) had spent substantial funds on the facility.

“They have been locked up for long. It’s a shame for the city,” laments social activist Ranjith Thampy, who frequents the Marine Drive walkway.

“The GCDA is responsible for maintaining the place. The toilet complex under the ‘Kettuvallam bridge’ was renovated over a year ago, but that also remains inaccessible for the public.”

When asked about the neglect, a GCDA official pointed to an initial plan involving Kudumbasree taking over maintenance. “However, Kudumbashree withdrew from the arrangement,” he says.

“The proposal was to run a coffee shop and maintain the public toilet facilities. As Kudumbasree has backed out,We will soon float a tender.”

The official assures that plans are under way to enhance facilities and security at the tourist spot. “It will be done by March,” he adds.