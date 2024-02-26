Fans find voice again as Kerala Blasters makes epic comeback

KOCHI: Emotions ran wild at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium as fans experienced a rollercoaster of disappointment, hope, and ultimately jubilation when Kerala Blasters FC orchestrated a spectacular comeback to stun FC Goa 4-2 in an Indian Super League match on Sunday.

With the home favourites enduring three consecutive losses, the stadium was cloaked in a sombre atmosphere, as only 18,357 fans turned up to witness the match. The mood grew even bleaker, with some spectators leaving the venue after the Blasters conceded two goals inside 20 minutes. A pall of gloom had come over the stadium.

But the second half witnessed a dramatic turn of fortunes as the hosts pumped in four goals. And the celebration reached a crescendo when Blasters’ striker Dimitrios Diamantakos struck for the second time to put his team ahead.

“This is an epic comeback as Kerala Blasters appeared to have lost their way, making a comeback difficult. But they showcased a different game in the second half. This is their best display here ever, and that too without a key player like Adrian Luna,” said Jake John Jacob, a young Kerala Blasters fan celebrating the victory with his father in the gallery.

The sensational victory has put Blasters fourth on the points table.

“It was a visual treat for the fans. I was so disappointed when the Blasters conceded two goals in the first half. But the game changed, with Diamantakos and Fedor Cernych scoring crucial goals that pulled Blasters away from their rivals,” said Savio Dominic, another young Blasters fan.

Interestingly, despite the average crowd, the atmosphere in the stadium was boisterous as the fans, along with Manjappada, provided unbridled support to the home players.

“It’s disheartening to see vacant seats in the stadium. Wins and losses are part and parcel of football. Fans should stand by the team even in defeat. The nearly 19,000 supporters who showed up at the stadium are a testament to the impact fan support can have. We hope to see even more fans at the stadium in future matches,” said Ajay, a Kerala Blasters fan working in Kochi.