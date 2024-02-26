Little Kites has over 100 children dabbling in AI

KOCHI: This year’s district-level Little Kites two-day residential camp has concluded at the Kite Ernakulam district centre. Children participating in the camp engaged in activities using artificial intelligence and making 3D animation. There are a total of 6,369 members in the 198 Little Kites units operating at government schools in the district.

“As many as 1,474 children, who were selected from school-level camps held at the units, participated in the sub-district camp. Of those who attended the sub-district camp, as many as 102 children were selected for the district camp based on performance. The district camp will have separate sessions for those selected in the field of programming and animation,” said K Anwar Sadat, CEO of Kites.

“The programme, set against the backdrop of its success, was held to impart digital literacy to around 4 lakh parents through Little Kites members in the state. The same model of training in responsible use of artificial intelligence will be provided to the general public,” Anwar said.

Children selected from the camps will be allowed to participate in the state camp to be held in the last week of May.