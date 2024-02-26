PM Modi launches microbiology food testing lab in Kakkanad

KOCHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated virtually a microbiology food testing lab set up in the Regional Analytical Laboratory in Kakkanad.

Health Minister Veena George, who presided over the event held online, said Kerala was a model for the country in food safety. “The state follows criteria in food safety. The new lab will be of immense use to the public,” Veena said.

Food Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has sanctioned `4.5 crore for upgrading every food testing lab in the state under a Central scheme. The fund includes infrastructure, lab equipment and human resources expenses.

Considering the requirement of 150 KV of power to run lab, the government has installed a high-tension transformer. “A microbiology lab of national standard will be an asset for food safety department, which is currently number one in the National Food Safety Index,” Veena said.

Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden, health secretary A P M Muhammad Hanish, and Ernakulam District Collector N S K Umesh attended the event.