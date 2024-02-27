GCDA budget bats for sustainable development and carbon-neutral Kochi

KOCHI: The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), in its budget for 2024-25 presented on Monday, emphasised on its goal of making Kochi a carbon-neutral city, and focusing on sustainable development in transportation, urban design and solar projects.

Interacting with reporters after the budget presentation, GCDA chairman Chandran Pillai said their focus in the 2024-25 financial year will be on sustainable growth, community welfare and infrastructure development. GCDA also plans to demolish the existing Ambedkar Stadium and build a new one in PPP (public-private partnership) mode. The proposed Kochi international cricket stadium is set to be constructed at Chengamanad panchayat, Pillai said, adding a detailed plan is being prepared.

The GCDA budget foresees an expenditure of Rs 148.55 crore, revenue of Rs 164.60 crore, and a surplus of Rs 16.05 crore. The GCDA governing council approved the budget later in the day.

Renovation of Ambedkar Stadium Sports City Phase 1 and Kaloor market, public toilet facilities, urban rejuvenation and beautification programmes, theatre complex in Kakkanad, rental housing project, a floating boat jetty at Marine Drive, and Periyar river rejuvenation are among the projects announced by GCDA.

Under rental housing scheme, for which it has earmarked Rs 7 crore, GCDA plans to provide affordable housing complex, co-working space, and office space. The proposal is to build 90 1BHK and 2BHK units on six GCDA-owned plots at Kadavanthra, Panampilly Nagar, Kathrikadavu and Kakkanad.

Elaborating on its carbon neutral plan for the city, Pillai said: “In the context of climate change and global warming, the GCDA budget for 2022-23 was formulated based on 17 sustainable development goals. It was assessed that the development of Kochi should also be in the east-north direction. Various proposals have been made in the area; one of them is the construction of an international cricket stadium and sports city with the help of the BCCI and Kerala Cricket Association on the land in Chengamanad panchayat. Projects like IT park, wellness centre and the like are also coming up.”

Pillai said carbon neutrality goals and sustainable urban development were integral components of contemporary urban planning and governance.

“By aligning carbon neutrality targets with sustainable urban development strategies, Kochi can pursue holistic approaches to urban transformation that not only mitigate climate change but also promote broader societal goals such as better public health, improved mobility, and equitable access to resources and opportunities. So, the focus will be on investing in renewable energy infrastructure, promoting compact and functional urban design, developing public transport networks, promoting energy-efficient building practices, and promoting green spaces and biodiversity conservation,” he said.

Money matters

Expenditure: Rs 148.55 crore

Revenue: Rs 164.60 crore

Surplus: Rs 16.05 crore

Proposals