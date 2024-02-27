‘Gold-yielding’ agrarian islands or booze haven of yore?

KOCHI: Kadamakudy, often referred to as the ‘Kuttanad of Ernakulam’, is known for its serene beauty. The backwaters, paddy fields, fish farms, migratory birds and rustic life make it a perfect getaway from the urban din.

Each islet of the Kadamakudy cluster – Valiya Kadamakudy (the main island), Murikkal, Palyam Thuruth, Pizhala, Cheriya Kadamakudy, Pulikkapuram, Moolampilly, Puthussery, Chariyam Thuruth, Chennur, Kothad, Korambadam, Kandanad and Karikkad Thuruthu – have unique stories of their own to tell.

The name ‘Kadamakudy’ itself has diverse tales behind it. Prabin VK, councillor of Murikkal, shares that the place was called ‘kanakakudy’ centuries ago. “It roughly meant ‘land which yields gold’,” he explains.

“Back then, pokkali paddy farming was common here. The rice variety was known for its large grain size, distinct taste and rich nutrients – it was considered as worthy as gold. That’s how the place got its name. Later, pokkali farming declined and the island cluster came to be known as Kadamakudy.”

Prakashan M R, a grocer in Valiya Kadamakudy, has another take. He believes travellers used to find it inconvenient to return back quickly from these islands. “People used to caution ‘kadannal kudungi’, meaning ‘trapped, if crossed’, because of poor accessibility until recent times. The cautionary words, over time, became Kadamakudy,” he chuckles.

More versions emerge as we explore the islands. Benjamin V A, councillor of Valiya Kadamakudy, believes the name evolved from ‘kadaloora kudy (seaside settlement)‘ or ‘kadal mukkavarude kudy (settlement of fishermen)’.

Another amusing local lore is that the place got its name from ‘kadama (duty)’ and ‘kudi (drink)’. As toddy tapping was a common practice here, boozing was like a duty for the local population and visitors! While several residents share the legend, not many want to associate with it.

Chandrika, a local seafood seller, does not buy the drinking part, but is proud that all residents have some ‘duty’. “Kadamakudy offers everyone some or the other source of livelihood,” she smiles. “Nobody will ever be out of work or suffer an empty stomach here. These islands are self-sufficient.”

What’s in a name

Weekly column on the history of place names. Got any suggestions? Write to cityexpresskoc@newindianexpress.com