‘Reading has the power to transform individuals’

TNIE caught up with Uncle Moosa on the sidelines of the Festival of Thought in Tripunithura, where he was one of the speakers, to discuss his life in the hills, the inspiration for it, the highs and lows, and the transforming power of reading.

What prompted you to leave a stable job and pursue this life in the hills?

Well, I do not have any specific reason. One is, as I always say, it is the influence of reading. Reading creates ideas and dreams in you. And sometimes, you are blessed with an opportunity to work towards your dreams. And when you get that, you take it.

The other reason is a philosophical one — it’s probably destiny, expressed wonderfully in the Hindi word taqdeer.

If it’s part of your taqdeer, you achieve what you aspire to. It guides you to where you are meant to be, and if you find fulfilment in it, then I wish you all the best.

What was the initial phase of your journey like?

My journey began serendipitously when I stumbled upon an advertisement by the Vivekananda Kendra in Kanyakumari announcing the establishment of schools in Arunachal for first-generation learners.

This concept resonated with me, as Swami Vivekananda’s emphasis on meaningful education beyond textbooks aligned with my beliefs. Despite lacking formal teacher training and any affiliation with Vivekananda, I decided to explore this opportunity. Setting out for Arunachal with a three-month experimental mindset, my initial knowledge was limited to the 1962 war.

Today, deeply immersed in the region, I’ve expanded my understanding, including Chinese history. Reflecting on this journey, a sense of destiny emerges, emphasising the importance of choosing the right time, action, and approach. The 1970s’ demand for English proficiency aligned seamlessly with my capabilities, reinforcing my belief in promoting joyful reading and quality education in Arunachal.

Can you recall a moment or incident that made you realise your hard work was yielding results?

It’s a culmination of experiences. As I mentioned earlier, it’s a profound dedication to the belief that reading has the power to transform individuals. Witnessing people undergo positive changes is immensely gratifying. The radiance on their faces when engrossed in a good book or captivated by a story or poem brings tremendous joy. This is especially true for individuals or children who have been deprived of such reading opportunities.

The realisation began quite organically. When I visited the first school, I was captivated by the environment in Arunachal, particularly the children and the sheer joy reflected on their faces—the twinkle in their eyes. It was at that moment I decided that my calling wasn’t just about teaching in schools but, more importantly, about spreading the joy of reading.

What challenges did you encounter?

Initiating the effort in government schools presented a significant hurdle. Parents tended to prioritise sending their children for tuition, believing that reading anything beyond the prescribed textbooks was a waste of time. This perception posed a potential setback to education rather than serving as support.

Another formidable challenge was the issue of accessibility, particularly in reaching children in remote areas. The distribution and implementation of initiatives like this face obstacles in remote regions. The hope is that someone will take up these ideas and propagate them more widely.

How did you navigate these challenges?

Recognising the predicament of parents opting for tuition due to the necessity of achieving good exam scores, we refrained from placing blame on them. The substandard quality of education in these schools left them with limited alternatives.

Our strategy involved disseminating the concept that reading holds far greater power than the conventional education they were relentlessly pursuing.

Although a gradual shift is observed with a modest increase in the number of parents embracing this idea, it remains a relatively small proportion. Conversely, our readers have developed a strong conviction regarding the significance of reading, actively promoting it within their peer groups and communities. Their advocacy holds more influence, resonating more effectively than external voices.

Were you able to build a community that shares the same ideology?

Having been a part of Arunachal for a substantial period, I’ve been actively involved in the school for the past 23 years. Many of my former students have gone on to become officers, engineers, and doctors, fostering strong connections. Building a positive rapport with their parents has also contributed significantly. This goodwill has proven beneficial in gaining support among higher authorities.

While not everyone has actively joined the network, there is widespread respect for the work we are engaged in. The advantage lies in the fact that there is no opposition to the work I am undertaking; rather, there is a general acknowledgement and appreciation.

What paved the way for the establishment of the Lohit Youth Library Network?

Initially, I encouraged individuals to run libraries in their own homes, utilising their verandas as reading spaces. The inception of this initiative coincided with receiving book donations from the Association of Writers and Illustrators for Children (AWIC) in New Delhi. Subsequently, the deputy commissioner at that time extended support by providing us with a location to set up a library. However, we decided against centralising all the books in one place, opting instead to foster a network of libraries. The library network was formed with the stipulation that individuals establishing libraries would commit to caring for the books responsibly.

What do you envision for the future of the project?

Our target is set for 2032, marking the silver jubilee of the Lohit Youth Library Network. By then, we hope to witness a transformative change in at least some villages across Arunachal Pradesh, where the entire population engages in reading books.

To facilitate this, we are actively working on producing literature in their respective mother languages, ensuring accessibility for everyone to engage in reading. Achieving this vision requires the concerted efforts of a large number of volunteers because, realistically, I cannot be proficient in every language. Even the local language in the area where I operate has become challenging for me to learn. Fortunately, our team consists of dedicated local volunteers who communicate in their native languages. My role is to support them in their endeavours.