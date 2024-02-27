Should campus politics be banned?

Campus politics should not be banned. Students turn 18 and have the right to vote by the time they enter a college. They should be aware of society, political structures, social issues, etc. They should also learn how to organise a movement or protest.

That way, campus politics is good. The problem is we only discuss student politics in terms of violence. Among hundreds of positives that we ignore, we highlight one or two negatives. It’s true that there should be no violence, but a total ban is not the solution. Campus politics gives the student community a voice.

-Sumy Joy Oliapuram, HoD, Malayalam, Maharaja’s College, Kochi

Everything in our lives is the result of the political system of this country. These youths are the ones who have to take up the responsibility of nation-building tomorrow. How will they do that if we don’t let them learn? However, the mode of campus politics, which is influenced by party leaders outside, is wrong. The current generation of students is capable of healthy, debate-based politics. This will be possible only if external intervention is curbed. We should not generalise campus politics and, instead, make interventions case by case.

- James V George, assistant professor of commerce, SH College, Kochi

I am actively involved in campus politics. During my under-graduate days at UC College, Aluva, we protested for extending the hostel hours, and got it done. It was possible due to the thriving campus politics, which is essential for students to speak out for their rights, and to address their concerns. Campus violence has actually reduced. However, whatever happens in society is reflected on campuses as well. Anger, violence, etc., need to be addressed across the social spectrum. I believe it’s the men who are more prone to violence; I don’t see women on campus getting into physical fights. For young men, it is considered a norm. Such conditioning needs to change.

- Tessa Sarah Kuriakose, student, Govt Law College, Kozhikode

Students should be aware of the political system. Party leaders should go to campuses and explain their ideologies. They should answer the questions from students. Regarding violence, it is not something limited to campuses. As a society, we are becoming more prone to anger and violence.

- S Irudaya Rajan, chair, International Institute for Migration and Development, T’Puram

Campus politics is needed, as it makes students politically aware. In my college, politics is party-based, but very controlled in terms of disruptions to academic activities. Violence, of course, should be avoided. Swathy S B, BA Economics student, Mar Ivanios College, T’Puram

Banning campus politics will affect students negatively, as we will be taking away the student’s opportunity to be an aware social animal. I have seen students who come out of private engineering colleges where politics is banned. They don’t even know how to safeguard their rights in the workplace. Students should learn how to tackle exploitation. Sajith Thomas, career coach, Kochi

If campus politics starts affecting studies and co-curricular activities, it becomes unhealthy. A ban may not be required; beneficial aspects should be allowed and a limit has to be set. We need to examine if a party-based system is needed, or whether some other framework can be put in place to improve leadership skills among students.

Prof Simon Thattil, director, Internal Quality Assurance Cell and dean of commerce faculty,

University of Kerala, T’Puram

Leadership development is essential. However this should be done in the right way – based on mutual respect, sensitivity, equanimity and equilibrium. Students should be taught about cultural rapport, a sense of truth and justice, etc. If party politics function on campuses without these qualities, it spells disaster. Only when education ensures justice, equality and freedom will leaders like Gandhi and Ambedkar emerge. Forums in educational institutions should not be stages for political parties to flaunt their strength. They should, rather, be moulded into what Swami Vivekananda envisaged: iron-willed men and women who will be protectors of society.

Prof Madhusudanan Nair, poet and academician, T’Puram

Years ago, the St Alberts’ College the management decided to ban politics on campus. I supported that decision, despite having been a union chairman during my student days. Why? Because the nature of campus politics had changed. Rather than being a space for healthy democratic activity, it turned into something vicious, violent. Political parties started using students as mere tools. That year (2003), of the 180 working days in our college, 67 were wasted in the name of protests. However, banning student politics comes with pitfalls. Managements get all the power, and students may end up voiceless. Such a situation will be unfair. Robins Jacob, former HoD, Economics, St Albert’s College, Kochi

I studied and worked at All Saints’ College, where there was no politics. There was no disruption of classes. Issues were discussed between the principal and the union members chosen based on personal merit. Activities to hone the skills of students were held on the campus. It was proof we would function well without politics. I also studied at University College, where politics was violent. Of late, I have been invited to some colleges billed as a particular party’s bastion. That is not nice. Colleges should not be taken over by this kind of politics. Hatred and goondaism have no place on campuses. At the end of the day, one should remember colleges are primarily for education.

Khyrunnisa Vijayan, writer and academician, T’Puram

The question to be asked is if the involvement of political parties is needed for developing leadership on campuses. I believe there can be organic emergence of leaders through other group activities in colleges. Space for such healthy opportunities are needed. Party-based political activities are entirely different.

Radhesh Joshi, student at Indian Institute of Science, Education, and Research, T’Puram

Campus politics is necessary, political parties ought to stay out of campuses. Student wings of political parties have failed to play the constructive role of spreading awareness and compassion. Instead, they have generated rage that has even led to murder. Shailaja Menon, education expert, Kochi