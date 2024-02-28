Clowns with antidote

For Emma, who has dabbled in music, theatre, and even a stint in the circus, being a hospital clown is serious work. Though relatively new to this field, her conviction that art can be as therapeutic as medicine drives her on.

Not all the performances go as planned. “There are some days when we face rejections. Understandably so. Those undergoing treatment and their families are under much stress. They are in pain. So, rejections are okay. You see, a clown is more than just an entertainer,” Emma tells TNIE.

Elaborating further, she adds, “We get this in France too. Sometimes, teenagers will feel that they are too old for these performances. They say No. But we take that No, we play around with it, and engage with them differently.”

There are also times when a No is indeed a No. “We respect that. When undergoing care, you can’t reject the treatment, you can’t reject the doctors or your parents, you can’t reject the situation. But you can reject the clown. And we can absorb the No. We know it’s nothing personal, it is only part of the job,” Emma says.

In pretending to fall at a child’s lightest touch and helping a teenager master the trick of the missing red ball and a plethora of similar acts, the two women are invariably giving the power back to the patient. “To be a clown is one of the most beautiful jobs out there,” Pina says.

Yes, but this clowning work also requires as much training as any other profession. “The avatar we have donned is of a drama clown and it comes from the theatre background. You need to know acting. Also, to be a clown is an act of being, not doing,” she adds.

In France, their performances are usually an amalgamation of music, magic, and a mayhem of fun. Sometimes, nurses too are given actor training to be able to take part in the performance. Though hospitals in Kerala have opened up to the idea of clowns, the activities are slightly muted here.

“I think it’s true for most beginnings. Do what’s possible at first and slowly build on that. But several factors work in our favour. Laughter is very innately human. Who does not want to laugh? You feel light when you laugh. Clowns enable this. We wake up the child in you,” says Emma.

And even if the system is not conducive yet, the two women have their own ways to muster the spirit to continue onwards. “We draw our energy from making one laugh. The light in their eyes is our lodestar. It guides us forward,” Pina says.

The two agree that there’s immense potential here for performances of clowns in hospital wards to become a regular fixture.

“If our workshop is any indicator, the actors are ready, the children and parents are interested. We just need to convince society that this is also a viable form of healing. There’s tonnes of research to underline this already,” Pina says.

“Laughter, as you know, is indeed the best medicine.”