PM Modi to launch India’s first hydrogen fuel cell ferry today

KOCHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to virtually inaugurate India’s first indigenously developed hydrogen fuel cell ferry from Thoothukudi on Wednesday.

India is poised for a significant stride in its technological prowess with the launch of the fully indigenous hydrogen fuel cell catamaran ferry vessel, the Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) said in a statement on Tuesday. In line with the Government of India’s environmental objectives, CSL has embarked on a pioneering initiative to design, develop, and construct India’s inaugural fully indigenous hydrogen fuel cell catamaran ferry vessel as a pilot project. This endeavour aims to showcase the technology’s potential for the maritime sector, with the fuel cell-powered vessel boasting zero emissions, minimal noise, and high energy efficiency, thus contributing to mitigating the impacts of global warming.

CSL highlighted that 75% of the project cost is supported by the Union Ministry of Port, Shipping, and Waterways. The vessel’s hull is crafted from aluminium alloy, while the accommodation area is fashioned with high-quality FRP material, similar to metro train coaches.

The shipyard has overseen the entire construction process, including the marinisation of the fuel cell system and its integration. Additionally, CSL has developed a comprehensive vessel automation system and power management system domestically for this project.

The entire system, encompassing the fuel cell, power train, energy storage system, power management system, and control system, has been meticulously designed, developed, integrated, and tested at KPIT’s factory before being installed on the vessel.

The inauguration of this project is poised to bolster the utilisation of hydrogen in marine applications, as envisaged under the National Green Hydrogen Mission. The early adoption of hydrogen fuel cell technology in the maritime sector is expected to provide India with a competitive edge on the global stage, aligning with the nation’s sustainable green energy aspirations towards achieving net zero emissions.

By embracing hydrogen fuel cell technology in the maritime sector, India aims to gain a competitive advantage globally while advancing its sustainable energy objectives towards achieving net zero emissions.

For a better tomorrow

The introduction of fuel cell-powered vessels not only aids in mitigating the impacts of global warming but also aligns with the objectives of the Government of India’s National Green Hydrogen Mission