You must know her pain

Last year, popular BBC presenter Naga Munchetty spoke about her ordeal, hoping to raise awareness about adenomyosis. “The pain was so terrible I couldn’t move, turn over, or sit up. I screamed non-stop for 45 minutes,” she told a British radio channel, adding that her husband had to eventually rush her to the hospital in an ambulance.

“Right now, as I sit here talking to you, I am in pain. Constant, nagging pain. In my uterus. Around my pelvis. Sometimes it runs down my thighs. And I’ll have some level of pain for the entire show and for the rest of the day until I go to sleep.”

World over, March is observed as Endometriosis Awareness Month, and India, too, has been observing it for the past couple of years.

“We have been organising awareness sessions in schools and colleges, and generally among women. We tell girls and women not to wait, and seek medical help once they find the pain is affecting their quality of life,” says Dr Bimal.

There are several sides to the conditions, one of which is severe mood swings and depressive phases that pain and loss of blood could bring upon. “It is life-sapping,” says Apoorva, a media professional.

“I often feel it is better to call it quits than endure this pain every month. The fear of pain, as the period nears, is more traumatic than the pain itself.”

Apoorva adds that there are times when she downs two whole strips of heavy painkillers during the three-four days of her period. “I have even tried procuring fentanyl and opiate strips, usually used for post-surgical care from my doctor friends and putting them on during the flare-ups. But nothing works,” she sighs.

Treatment

Medical treatment for the conditions vary to suit the patient. Treatment-wise, endometriosis and adenomyosis differ. Surgery is the last option.

In the case of endometriosis, medical intervention is given based on the pain extent and the fertility goals of the patient, who could even be a teenager. Medicines given are to suppress the further worsening of the condition.

“Progesterone-based pills are given in medication to control the further worsening of the symptoms. If that doesn’t work, then an intra-uterine device is prescribed that works 24X365 days in the body of the patient,” says Dr Urmila.

“The final stop is surgery. It may not cure endometriosis, which can relapse. In the case of adenomyosis, surgery could cure as the growth of the tissue is contained. All other treatments are done to basically buy time for the surgical intervention.”

Dr Urmila adds that there are no proven ways to avoid the conditions. “Maintaining a healthy body weight, eating healthy, avoiding chocolate, caffeine as much as possible, and practising disciplines like yoga to improve vascularity in the pelvic area are recommended,” she says.

The first step, according to Dr Bimal, is to stop normalising the pain. “Seek a specialist, get a scan, and start working on managing the symptoms,” he says.

“Quality of life is key. The moment the pain does not let you have that, please do not normalise pain and wait. Cure may be a long way, but efforts can ensure better management of symptoms.”

Some names have been changed on request

Endometriosis

Endometriosis affects roughly 10% of reproductive age women and girls globally.

It is a chronic disease associated with severe, life-impacting pain during periods, sexual intercourse, bowel movements and/or urination, chronic pelvic pain, abdominal bloating, nausea, fatigue, and sometimes depression, anxiety, and infertility.

There is currently no known cure for endometriosis and treatment is usually aimed at controlling symptoms.

Access to early diagnosis and effective treatment of endometriosis is important, but is limited in many settings, including in low- and middle-income countries.

Endometriosis has significant social, public health and economic implications. It can decrease quality of life.

Some individuals with endometriosis experience debilitating pain that prevents them from going to work or school.

Painful sex due to endometriosis can lead to interruption or avoidance of intercourse and affect the sexual health of affected individuals and their partners.

Addressing endometriosis will empower those affected by it by supporting their human right to the highest standard of sexual and reproductive health, quality of life and overall well-being.

Adenomyosis