Coming soon: E-book on home chefs

KOCHI: Moms of Kochi (MoK) — a community that supports mothers in pursuing their interests — has grown from a small WhatsApp group to a bubbling collective with nearly 2,000 members, including entrepreneurs, professionals, homemakers, and creators.

Founded by entrepreneur and writer Rakhi Jayashankar three years ago, the group is open to anyone embracing motherhood. Now, it is working on an e-directory with contact info of home chefs among MoK members.

“Our goal is to provide an easily accessible platform, serving as a one-stop destination for home chefs,” says Rakhi, adding that MoK has 28 subgroups now.

She believes this initiative would enhance visibility for talented home chefs. “Kochi has numerous skilled home chefs. With this directory, we expect better exposure and business for them.” MoK hopes to release the e-book within a month.

Contact: momsofkochi@gmail.com