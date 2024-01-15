Kerala teen leaves house to get medicine, goes missing

The police have launched a probe into the incident in which a 16-year-old girl who had left home to purchase medicine for her mother went missing from Njarakkal on Saturday.

The Puthuvype native went missing around 4 pm.

“She left home to purchase medicine for her mother. However, when she did not return after several hours, the family lodged a complaint,” said an officer with Njarakkal police. A case has been registered. The police are scouring CCTV visuals from the area. However, it has been learnt they do not have enough footage to trace the girl. “The girl’s mobile phone is switched off. We are investigating all possible angles to trace her,” said the officer.