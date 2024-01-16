Can children do weight training?

KOCHI: Contrary to popular belief, weight training does not stunt a child’s growth. Numerous rigorous, long-term studies have come out providing substantial evidence supporting the safety of weight training for children while emphasizing the importance of proper supervision and adherence to scientific guidelines.
Hormonal balance
Weight training plays a crucial role in promoting hormonal balance in children. Studies have revealed that growth hormone levels increase with resistance-based training, contributing to height enhancement. This balanced hormonal environment also positively influences testosterone levels in boys and progesterone levels in girls, minimizing injury risks and promoting overall well-being.
Bone health
Weight training has the potential to significantly impact children’s bone health. Weight training helps with calcification and denser bone formation, contributing to overall bone growth and strength.
Less chances of injury
In addition to building muscle, strength training dramatically lowers the chance of injury. Studies have shown that children who play sports such as football, cricket, basketball or sports that involve a lot of jumping will have a higher risk of injuring ligaments like the Anterior Cruciate Ligament. Adding two days of strengthening will have a huge difference in injury reduction.
Risk factors
However, a key risk lies in unsupervised techniques. It is important to have proper guidance and supervision during weight training sessions.
Role of nutrition
Nutrition plays a pivotal role in mitigating the potential negative effects of weight training. Though there aren’t many concerns associated with weight training, poor nutrition can cause developmental delays and raise the risk of injuries.
Proper weight training regime
There are specific guidelines one needs to follow for an effective exercise routine for children. It is recommended to start with a proper warm-up lasting five to 10 minutes before engaging in any form of strength training. Following the warm-up, children should proceed with their regimen, followed by a cooldown period of another five to 10 minutes.
It is advised to start without weights, focusing on mastering proper technique. Incorporating various resistance methods like resistance tubes, bands, medicine balls, and machines (for adolescents around 16 years old) adds diversity to the routine. This variety not only contributes to better growth in children but also prevents boredom.
When to start
At least two to three days of strengthening exercises per week is sufficient for children. Promoting engagement in sports and other activities that require jumping helps in developing and reducing the risk of injury. Injury prevention is significantly aided by strength training.
Children can start a mild form of weight training from the age of seven or eight, but it requires close supervision. Initially, 10 to 15 repetitions with a comfortable weight are recommended. If the child can complete them without difficulty, a gradual increase of 5 per cent in weight, such as moving from 2 to 2.5kg, can be considered.
As we dispel the myths surrounding weight training and children’s growth, a holistic approach that includes proper nutrition, varied resistance methods, and regular participation in sports further amplifies the positive impact of strength training.
