Can children do weight training?

Role of nutrition

Nutrition plays a pivotal role in mitigating the potential negative effects of weight training. Though there aren’t many concerns associated with weight training, poor nutrition can cause developmental delays and raise the risk of injuries.

Proper weight training regime

There are specific guidelines one needs to follow for an effective exercise routine for children. It is recommended to start with a proper warm-up lasting five to 10 minutes before engaging in any form of strength training. Following the warm-up, children should proceed with their regimen, followed by a cooldown period of another five to 10 minutes.

It is advised to start without weights, focusing on mastering proper technique. Incorporating various resistance methods like resistance tubes, bands, medicine balls, and machines (for adolescents around 16 years old) adds diversity to the routine. This variety not only contributes to better growth in children but also prevents boredom.

When to start

At least two to three days of strengthening exercises per week is sufficient for children. Promoting engagement in sports and other activities that require jumping helps in developing and reducing the risk of injury. Injury prevention is significantly aided by strength training.

Children can start a mild form of weight training from the age of seven or eight, but it requires close supervision. Initially, 10 to 15 repetitions with a comfortable weight are recommended. If the child can complete them without difficulty, a gradual increase of 5 per cent in weight, such as moving from 2 to 2.5kg, can be considered.

As we dispel the myths surrounding weight training and children’s growth, a holistic approach that includes proper nutrition, varied resistance methods, and regular participation in sports further amplifies the positive impact of strength training.

Mind and body

